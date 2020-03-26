Spring Break Partier Apologizes After Comments About Coronavirus Go Viral

You may not know Brady Sluder by name, but chances are you definitely know who he is.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

After a few weeks to reflect however, Sluder has had a change of heart.

He issued an apology on Instagram writing, "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments. I'd like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I've made and apologize to the people I've offended."

Sluder wrote in his post, "I’m not asking for your forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen…Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”

Via USA Today