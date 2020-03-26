Spring Break Partier Apologizes After Comments About Coronavirus Go Viral

March 26, 2020
(Photo by Getty Images)

You may not know Brady Sluder by name, but chances are you definitely know who he is.

After a few weeks to reflect however, Sluder has had a change of heart.

He issued an apology on Instagram writing, "I wasn't aware of the severity of my actions and comments.  I'd like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I've made and apologize to the people I've offended."

I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️

A post shared by @ bradysluder on

Sluder wrote in his post, "I’m not asking for your forgiveness or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen…Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself.”

Via USA Today

