Starbucks Baristas Claim Viral TikTok Trend Will Get Them Fired

Starbucks employees are being encouraged to stay away from the popular TikTok app, because a new trend on the app could lead to their firing from the company.

This trend came to light in a Reddit, thread, where employees warned Starbucks patrons NOT to post images or videos of their receipts on TikTok. Apparently, on every receipt, an employee ID number, also known as a Starbucks partner number, is printed at the top. When these receipts are posted online, people take these Starbucks partner numbers, and use them at various Starbucks locations to score discounted drinks and other "employee-only perks."

This can potentially lead to huge problems for the employees whose numbers are used to score discounts. A Starbucks employee who wished to remain anonym ous told In The Know, "I definitely noticed some people who claimed to be partners but didn’t seem to work a day in their lives. Corporate has a whole group [that> monitors partner numbers and if you use them too much or they’re in different locations every time … they will fire you."

Hey Starbucks partners! It’s a tiktok trend for customers to ask for a receipt and you’ll end up printing and giving your partner number away to customers and they’ll use your discount!! Start asking for ID (which we are suppose to already) — anna ✰ ✼ ♡ (@bowmanannabelle) August 12, 2020

There’s a tiktok trend going on that people are asking for receipts at Starbucks and stealing partner numbers off the receipt to get our discounts and I think that’s disgusting — Madisen Hatten (@madisench) August 15, 2020

In The Know reached out to Starbucks about the trend, and a representative told the site, "To obtain the partner (employee) discount, a partner must present their current Partner Card at the Point of Sale (POS) register in the participating company-operated store.”

Via Yahoo!