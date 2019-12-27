Starbucks Giving Away Free Coffee Through The End Of The Year

December 27, 2019
Starbucks knows the best way to close out 2019: free coffee!

At "pop-up parties" in selected cities across the nation, Starbucks fans can receive can get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage from 1 to 2 p.m. local time, including Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes, macchiatos and more, both hot or iced!

The locations of the pop-up parties changes daily.  Check HERE for the store closest to you!

