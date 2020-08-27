State Fair Of Texas To Offer Fair Food With Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

We were supposed to be less than a month out from the opening of the State Fair of Texas, but unfortunately, the Coronavorus had other plans.

There's still hope for a little bit of the State Fair experience however, as Big Tex is opening his doors for a drive-thru!

Starting September 25 through October 18, the State Fair will be operating the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday save for Saturday October 10, the day of the Red River Shodwon between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma.

The fair will be offering many of your favorite treats, including Fletcher’s corny dogs, Jack’s French Fries, Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, and even from our friends Smokey John’s BBQ!

Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas, says these extraordinary times call for some extraordinary measures. She said, "It’s been an emotional time, and we still wanted to find a way not only to continue to fulfill our non-profit mission but to keep the State Fair spirit alive."

New: State Fair of Texas will open on weekends in September and October, selling drive-thru fair food https://t.co/U4fqRsR258 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) August 27, 2020

Those who wish to snag some fair food for themselves first need to register online, and not only can you get some of your favorite fair food, you can also grab a picture with Big Tex himself!

Tickets go on sale Setember 2!

Via Dallas News