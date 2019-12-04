Statue Of George Bush's Service Dog Sully Unveiled At Presidential Library

Last month, it was revealed that a statue sculpted into the likeness of Sully, the service dog of President George H.W. Bush would be erected at his presidential library in College Station.

On Dec. 6, a bronze, life-size statue of Sully will be on display in the Fidelity corridor as a part of the memorial exhibit. Stop by and see the amazing work of Susan Bahary, provided by America's VetDogs. @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/cJ4VjLa6Zy — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) November 14, 2019

On Monday, the statue was finally unveiled, where it sits proudly in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

WE CAN'T GET ENOUGH of this statue to commemorate President George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully. https://t.co/wVsPczv81L pic.twitter.com/9f1mT4YuaF — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 4, 2019

Sully assisted President Bush during the last six months of his life, before he passed away in November 2018 at the age of 94. He then joined a team of dogs at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier this year where he helps wounded military members.

Via Fox News