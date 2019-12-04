Statue Of George Bush's Service Dog Sully Unveiled At Presidential Library

December 4, 2019
Last month, it was revealed that a statue sculpted into the likeness of Sully, the service dog of President George H.W. Bush would be erected at his presidential library in College Station.

On Monday, the statue was finally unveiled, where it sits proudly in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

Sully assisted President Bush during the last six months of his life, before he passed away in November 2018 at the age of 94.  He then joined a team of dogs at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier this year where he helps wounded military members.

