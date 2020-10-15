You can stay at a private hotel for your own socially distant Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right atound the corner, so no doubt plenty of people have already begun the preparations for Turkey Day this year.

With the ongoing pandemic, however, Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different. Chances are, the festivities this year will be a lot smaller with a lot less people to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

And in case you want the most socially distant of holidays, there are a TON of hotels offering private Thanksgiving trips that you can just spend alone!

Inn at Perry Cabin

They've converted greenhouses into glassed-in "dining units," where you can enjoy some local crab and oysters, along with the herbs, fruits and vegetables from the inn’s own gardens and orchards.

Inn at Little Washington

Guests will be offered a Thanksgiving dinner prepared by renowned chef/owner Patrick O’Connell, which includes his “spruced up turkey” brined with fresh herbs from the garden along with freshly baked cookies!

The Ritz Carlton, Naples

Families can take up the ENTIRE 12th floor, which is 37 rooms in all! Guests will also enjoy a meal that features a harcuterie produced in house, faro and green apple salad with parmesan, arugula and tarragon dressing, butter and herb basted turkey or roast prime rib of beef, truffle mashed potatoes, artisan cheeses, and ginger and pear upside down cake or pumpkin pie. There were also be violinists and harpists on site for musical accompaniment.

The Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

They are offering holiday dinner to guests which will be served to those staying in their newly renovated two and three bedroom cottages or the four bedroom, 5,054 square foot Lake Houses!

You can see a full list of hotels at the link below!

