Should this stay-at-home mom be paid a salary before she has another kid?

An anonymous woman shares a couple of kids with her boyfriend, and he's thinking about having a third.

The woman continued to go into work with the first two kids, but the boyfriend now thinks that he wants her to convert to being a full stay-at-home mom with the third. This little note is giving the woman some apprehension.

She wrote on Reddit, "I know several different women who were stay at home mothers for years who then struggled to survive when their relationships ended because they were blindsided and didn’t have money or jobs to fall back on,” she wrote. “I’ve explained this to him and that while it would be nice [to stay home], it would make me feel incredibly anxious and insecure. It’s not that I don’t trust him, but they trusted their husbands/partners too and look what happened."

So to ease her apprehensions, this woman suggested receiving payment from her boyfriend who, according to her, makes "5 times what I do." So she suggested he pay her a lump sum of $10,000 to start in a separate bank account for her, or that he regularly give her some kind of allowance to put into the account.

The boyfriend is none too happy with this arrangement. The woman wrote, "He said I’m being ridiculous and he’s not even going to entertain the thought of rewarding my distrust, so I said fine if baby happens I return to work after maternity leave like before."

So this woman asked: is it wrong for her to ask for a salary to raise a third child that would force her to abandon her career and become a full-time stay-at-home mom?

Via Yahoo!