Steve Harvey's Confused Again! Mixes Up Countries At Miss Universe Pageant

It may be hard to believe, but yes, it's happened again.

Steve Harvey once again took the reigns as host of the Miss Universe pageant, of which he made the infamous blunder of announcing the wrong winner back in 2015.

Video of Steve Harvey Announces The WRONG Winner of Miss Universe 2015

Well four years later, he's done it again.

Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner for the National Costume category during the 2019 pageant. Harvey incorrectly announced Miss Philippines as the winner, when it was actually won by Miss Malaysia.

Harvey joked about his previous mistake earlier in the broadcast saying, "I’m hosting again. Fifth time. Can you believe it? I can’t. Ya’ll never really did let go of that Miss Colombia thing. … I survived it all. When you fall, get up."

Via Deadline