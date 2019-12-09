Steve Harvey's Confused Again! Mixes Up Countries At Miss Universe Pageant
It may be hard to believe, but yes, it's happened again.
Steve Harvey once again took the reigns as host of the Miss Universe pageant, of which he made the infamous blunder of announcing the wrong winner back in 2015.
Well four years later, he's done it again.
Harvey accidentally announced the wrong winner for the National Costume category during the 2019 pageant. Harvey incorrectly announced Miss Philippines as the winner, when it was actually won by Miss Malaysia.
HOY STEVE HARVEY!!! NATIONAL COSTUME ANG PILIPINAS ------#MissUniverse2019#GaziniGanados5#MissUniversePhilippines2019 pic.twitter.com/6jXW1ZcFrB— kinel -- (@knnlleop_) December 9, 2019
Harvey joked about his previous mistake earlier in the broadcast saying, "I’m hosting again. Fifth time. Can you believe it? I can’t. Ya’ll never really did let go of that Miss Colombia thing. … I survived it all. When you fall, get up."
Via Deadline