Steve Nash Roasts Dirk Nowitzki While Out For A Hike
July 16, 2020
Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki formed a formidable duo when they both played for the Mavericks.
But beyond that, they became best friends after arriving to the city at the same time in 1998, and remain close to this day.
Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. June, 1998. pic.twitter.com/x886ZVpYey— SI Vault (@si_vault) March 8, 2017
But what good is a friendship if you can't roast each other every once in a while?
The pair were out on a hike the other day, where Nash compared the future Hall of Famer Nowitzki to Gandalf, the mythical wizard from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Never change, you two.