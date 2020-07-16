Steve Nash Roasts Dirk Nowitzki While Out For A Hike

July 16, 2020
Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Handshake, Pregame, 2007

(Photo by Sharon M. Steinman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/MCT/Sipa USA)

Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki formed a formidable duo when they both played for the Mavericks.

But beyond that, they became best friends after arriving to the city at the same time in 1998, and remain close to this day.

But what good is a friendship if you can't roast each other every once in a while? 

The pair were out on a hike the other day, where Nash compared the future Hall of Famer Nowitzki to Gandalf, the mythical wizard from the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Went hiking with Nowitzki today

A post shared by Steve Nash (@stevenash) on

Never change, you two.

 

