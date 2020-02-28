Stolen Hearse With A Body Inside Leads Police On Massive Chase Through Los Angeles

This past Wednesday evening, a hearse was stolen from out in front of St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church in Pasadena, California.

That very next day, the LAPD was led on a pursuit of said hearse that ended in a crash during rush hour traffic. And we should probably mention there was a deceased body inside the 2017 Lincoln Navigator the whole time.

Video of Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Foun

The SUV, which suffered major front-end damage, was towed away from the scene of the crash with the body still inside of it. The casket was eventually removed from the vehicle at the tow yard, and transported to an Arcadia mortuary.

The woman’s body was apparently being transferred from the funeral home to the mortuary when it made a stop at St. Anthony’s to drop off some flowers. The driver left the keys in the car, upon which 25-year-old James Juarez entered the vehicle and took off.

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Via CBS Los Angeles