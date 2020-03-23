Danish Supermarket Uses Price Trick To Stop People From Hoarding Hand Sanitizer

We've all seen the people going crazy in grocery stores, stockpiling on all matters of toilet paper, paper towels, and hand sanitizer.

One supermarket in Denmark has taken an interesting method to make sure its shoppers don't hoard these items, and are using basic economics to do so.

The Rotunden supermarket has set the price of one bottle of hand sanitizer at 40 DKK, or about $4.09. In order to purchase TWO bottles of hand sanitizer, the price jumps to 1,000 DKK, or $95!

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it.



1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle.



The store posted on Facebook, "We ask all customers to respect the distance between each other and our co-workers; Sprinkle (likely sanitize or wash) hands off at the entrance and use gloves; If you are a family, please allow only one person to purchase the purchases if possible; There may be times when we limit how many customers we accept in the store at one time. …. Take care and thank you for your understanding.”

Via NY Post