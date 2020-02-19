Stranger Goes Viral For Amazing Cover Of "Shallow" During Internet Prank

Social media prankster Kevin Freshwater was walking up to strangers one day on the street, shoving a microphone in their face, and asking them to participate in a game of “Finish the Lyric.”

It’s exactly as it sounds, he sings the first part of a lyric of a song, and expects the stranger to complete it.

Of course, most of the people he went up to left a little to be desired in terms of pitch and accuracy, and some just offered a helpful grunt. Except for a woman named Charlotte Awbery.

Kevin first sang Bradley Cooper’s part from “Shallow,” from the film A Star Is Born. Charlotte, expected to deliver the line sung by Lady Gaga, has gone viral for her absolutely beautiful voice, which even won the approval of Lady Gaga fans, who have a strict, most times fierce allegiance to their Mother Monster.

Kevin and Charlotte had never met before, though she would later admit that she is actually a singer in real life, which doesn’t take away from how incredible the video is!

And in case you want more Charlotte, you can check out some of her covers on YouTube!

Via PopSugar