College student called in fake bomb threat because he didn't do his homework

A former student of the University of St. Thomas has just plead guilty to calling in a bomb threat to his school.

21-year-old Ray Ghansham Persaud called into the university's switchboard saying there was a bomb on campus and as a result, the school evacuated buildings, a child care center, and re-routed traffic in the area.

Persaud had zero knowledge of an attack, however. Instead, he called in the threat because he had not done his homework, and he wasn't ready for class.

According to the complaint filed against St. Thomas student Ray Ghansham Persaud, investigators believe he made #BombThreats 3 different times to get out of going to class. He had classes in the buildings he threatened all 3 times. @kare11 https://t.co/vGCqjRDkJm pic.twitter.com/mxrzn2unIl — Gordon Severson (@GordonSeverson) September 24, 2019

Persaud made the call through an app that allows people to have multiple phone numbers. Investigators were able to easily trace the numer to Persaud's home, however.

Ex-University of St. Thomas student pleads guilty to making fake bomb threathttps://t.co/bdcKESrky1 — FOX 9 (@FOX9) September 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Persaud pleaded guilty to the third count of the indictment for the bomb threat, with the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask the court to dismiss the charges for the two other bomb threats.

Via Fox 9