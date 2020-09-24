College student called in fake bomb threat because he didn't do his homework

September 24, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Man, Cell Phone, Laptop, Computer

(Photo by Getty Images)

A former student of the University of St. Thomas has just plead guilty to calling in a bomb threat to his school.

21-year-old Ray Ghansham Persaud called into the university's switchboard saying there was a bomb on campus and as a result, the school evacuated buildings, a child care center, and re-routed traffic in the area.  

Persaud had zero knowledge of an attack, however.  Instead, he called in the threat because he had not done his homework, and he wasn't ready for class.

Persaud made the call through an app that allows people to have multiple phone numbers.  Investigators were able to easily trace the numer to Persaud's home, however.  

Earlier this week, Persaud pleaded guilty to the third count of the indictment for the bomb threat, with the U.S. Attorney's Office will ask the court to dismiss the charges for the two other bomb threats.

Via Fox 9

