Study Finds Men Start Turning Into Their Fathers At Age 37

A new study has found that men begin turning into their fathers at the age of 37.

The study, conducted by Omaha Steaks, found that 68% of participants feel more like their fathers with every passing year.

These are the signs you’re becoming your father https://t.co/j7EBHOmkBt pic.twitter.com/UXZ2yHZr2s — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2020

The Top 10 signs men are turning into their fathers, according to the survey, include:

1. You start taking grilling very seriously.

2. You fix things instead of just replacing them.

3. You start telling "dad jokes."

4. You tell your kids to "ask their mother."

5. You fall asleep on the couch watching sports.

6. You grunt getting up off the couch.

7. You mute commercials.

8. You love to mow the lawn.

9. You don't like it when other people touch the thermostat.

10. You finish the leftover food on everyone's plates.

As for a gift for your dad (Father's Day is THIS Sunday!), the Top 10 gifts dads want this year include:

1. An ice-cold beer.

2. Juicy steak dinner.

3. Glass of whiskey.

4. Phone call from his family.

5. Peace and quiet.

6. A physical expensive gift (tech, smart phone, etc).

7. Watch whatever he wants on TV.

8. To be left alone.

9. To sleep in.

10. Sports back on TV.

Via NY Post