Study finds moving, a break-up, and getting married the most stressful events in life

October 1, 2020
A new survey of 1,000 Americans found that the most stressful event in life is moving.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, found 45% of respondents say moving is by far the most stressful event in life, followed by going through a break-up or divorce (44%), and getting married (33%).

The Top Ten most stressful events in life is as follows:

1.  Moving.

2.  Going through a big break-up or divorce.

3.  Getting married.

4.  Having kids.

5.  Starting your first job.

6.  Changing careers.

7.  Sending your kid off to college.

8.  Starting college yourself.

9.  Dating someone new.

10.  Getting a new pet. 

Via SWNS Digital

