Study finds moving, a break-up, and getting married the most stressful events in life

A new survey of 1,000 Americans found that the most stressful event in life is moving.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, found 45% of respondents say moving is by far the most stressful event in life, followed by going through a break-up or divorce (44%), and getting married (33%).

Video of Is moving really THIS stressful?

The Top Ten most stressful events in life is as follows:

1. Moving.

2. Going through a big break-up or divorce.

3. Getting married.

4. Having kids.

5. Starting your first job.

6. Changing careers.

7. Sending your kid off to college.

8. Starting college yourself.

9. Dating someone new.

10. Getting a new pet.

Via SWNS Digital