Study finds moving, a break-up, and getting married the most stressful events in life
October 1, 2020
A new survey of 1,000 Americans found that the most stressful event in life is moving.
The survey, conducted by OnePoll, found 45% of respondents say moving is by far the most stressful event in life, followed by going through a break-up or divorce (44%), and getting married (33%).
The Top Ten most stressful events in life is as follows:
1. Moving.
2. Going through a big break-up or divorce.
3. Getting married.
4. Having kids.
5. Starting your first job.
6. Changing careers.
7. Sending your kid off to college.
8. Starting college yourself.
9. Dating someone new.
10. Getting a new pet.
Via SWNS Digital