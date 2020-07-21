Study Finds One In Seven Men Are Turned On By Alexa's Voice
It seems people are spending way too much time at home.
A new study of 1,000 individuals from We Vibe, which makes app-controlled sex toys, has found that one in seven men (14%),are turned on by the sound of Alexa's voice.
In fact, the survey also found that Alexa, along with other virtual assistants, have replaced women in workplace fantasies!
And believe it or not, Alexa is voiced by an actual woman!
