Study Finds Parents More Productive Working From Home Than Those Without Children

We know plenty of people are struggling these days trying to find a balance watching their kids and working from home during this quarantining age.

Turns out though, a study has found that parents are actually more productive working from home with their children than those working from home who don't have any children.

The survey polled more than 325 workers, and found that parents experienced a 2% drop in productivity after beginning work from home, whereas people without children reported a 3% drop in productivity.

Valoir, a tech workplace advisory firm that conducted the study, CEO Rebecca Wettemann said, "Parents have a slightly bigger productivity hit of 2% on average, but the folks that really were hit were those who were working alone without anybody else in their house to talk to. People are getting a lot of distractions from places that you might not expect, with social media being the biggest distraction folks commented on even for those folks who had kids at home."

Via Yahoo!