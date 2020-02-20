Study Finds Most People Find Their Favorite Band At The Age Of 13

Chances are your favorite band in high school is probably still your favorite band today.

According to a new study from TickPick, most people discover their favorite band at the age of 13.

Over 490 parents participated more than 500 music listeners participated in the surverey, where they reflected on their music experiences in their youth. The top 10 influences throughout one's childhood are friends, radio, movies, father, mother, TV, concerts and festivals, siblings, social media and hobbies and interests.



New @TickPick study reveals the age most people discover their favorite band: https://t.co/Kdld8Vs6WQ — Loudwire (@Loudwire) February 20, 2020

Hard rock, classic rock, and heavy metal were three of the top five genres preferred by parents trying to influence their children's music tastes. Also, parents and children who attend concerts together reported having stronger bonds than those who didn't.

