Study Finds Terribly Wrapped Presents Make People Happier

December 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Christmas, Presents, Gift

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

No doubt plenty of y’all have begun the process of wrapping Christmas presents.

For those who haven’t even completed their shopping yet, no need to rush, and for those who fret over the quality of your wrap, no need to worry!

A new study has found that terribly wrapped presents actually make people happier.

The University of Nevada conducted the study, which tested “expectation disconfirmation theory” in people who received gifts.  When a person received a gift from someone that was hastily wrapped, they appreciated the effort made in the attempt to wrap the gift.  The appreciation leaves them “flooded with positive, happy emotions.”

On the other hand, when a person receives a perfectly wrapped present, they’re more likely to end up with negative emotions because it’s possible that the gift inside the wrapping won’t live up to its perfect exterior.

Via Scary Mommy

12.11.19 Badly Wrapped Presents.mp3

Tags: 
Christmas
Holidays
Presents
wrapped
Wrapping Paper
Badly Wrapped
Terribly Wrapped
Gift Giving