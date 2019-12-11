Study Finds Terribly Wrapped Presents Make People Happier

No doubt plenty of y’all have begun the process of wrapping Christmas presents.

For those who haven’t even completed their shopping yet, no need to rush, and for those who fret over the quality of your wrap, no need to worry!

A new study has found that terribly wrapped presents actually make people happier.

Hopefully the quality of presents I've got for ma family overshadow how badly they're wrapped cause am having a nightmare here pic.twitter.com/waSV3kyglq — paul -- (@_paperbhoy) December 24, 2018

my badly wrapped presents thx very much it was my first time pic.twitter.com/7OyWUjOBAi — pastalyssa3 (@pastalyssa3) December 13, 2014

The University of Nevada conducted the study, which tested “expectation disconfirmation theory” in people who received gifts. When a person received a gift from someone that was hastily wrapped, they appreciated the effort made in the attempt to wrap the gift. The appreciation leaves them “flooded with positive, happy emotions.”

On the other hand, when a person receives a perfectly wrapped present, they’re more likely to end up with negative emotions because it’s possible that the gift inside the wrapping won’t live up to its perfect exterior.

Via Scary Mommy