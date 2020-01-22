Study Finds Texas One Of The Most Uneducated States In The U.S.

Unfortunately, Texas appears to be one the least educated states in the country.

A new study from WalletHub ranks Texas as the 39th state when it comes to how many residents seek higher levels of education.

WalletHub focused on 18 metrics to determine their rankings, including “educational attainment, school quality, and amount of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma.” They found Texas ranked 39thoverall for most uneducated, 43rd in educational attainment, but 15th overall in quality of education.

Texas is one of the least-educated states in the US, according to report https://t.co/cL0UNigOQj pic.twitter.com/eDMGzEJOIo — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) January 20, 2020

Massachusetts was ranked the most-educated state, with Maryland, Colorado, Vermont, and Connecticut rounding out the top five. The bottom five include Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

Via KXAN