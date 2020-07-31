Study Finds The Most Overrated TV Shows In Every State; "Parks And Rec" Named Most Overrated

Parks and Recreation is the most overrated television show, this according to a new study from Reviews.org.

The study asked each state to name their most overrated show, and Parks and Rec was named the most overrated in the most states, with eight naming it their top choice.

The most overrated shows, in order of the number of states that named it their top choice, include:

1. Parks and Recreation - Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island.

2. The Simpsons - Idaho, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, West Virginia.

3. The Big Bang Theory - Delaware, Iowa, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Vermont, Wisconsin.

4. The Walking Dead - Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Texas.

5. Rick and Morty - Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming.

6. Game of Thrones - Florida, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee.

7. Friends - Georgia, Indiana, South Dakota, Washington.

8. The Office - Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia.

9. Breaking Bad - South Carolina

Via Reviews.org