Study Finds Women Have A "Flirting Face," And ALL Guys Can Pick Up On It

The University of Kansas wanted to undertake a study that hadn't been done before: the flirting facial expression.

Omri Gillath from the university said in a press release, "There are very few scientific articles out there that have systematically studied this well-known phenomenon. None of these studies have identified the flirting facial expression and tested its effects.”

The research team used the Facial Action Coding System (FACS) to look at "how women interact in a social environment and how if they can convey their attraction without actually saying anything."

They found there is such a thing as a "flirting face" for women. They describe it as:

-Your head is turned to one side and tilted down slightly.

-You have a slight smile.

-And your eyes are locked on the person you're flirting with.

And the study also found that ALL men pick up on a woman's flirting face!

Via Study Finds