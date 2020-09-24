Study finds you are filmed by security cameras at least 238 times a week

Rockwell said it best when in 1984 he proclaimed, "I always feel like, somebody's watching me."

Well, Rockwell was RIGHT!

A new study from Safety.com found that on average, we are captured by security cameras out in the public 238 times a week.

The study broke it down as follows:

-At home or in own neighborhood: 14 times per week

-Driving: 160 times per week

-During work hours: 40 times per week

-Shopping or running errands: 24 times per week

Total: 238 times per week

The United States has at least one security camera filming for every 4.6 people, which is second only to China which has one security camera for every 4.1 people.

Via Safety.com