Study Says The Secret To Weight Loss Is Consuming Your Own Feces

Scientists believe they have uncovered the secret weapon to keeping off all the weight you lose.

We're not sure how many people are willing to partake in this method, however.

This study, conducted at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, found that the key to keeping all the weight that you lose off, is by consuming your own feces. Specifically, swallowing "frozen microbiome capsules" made from one's own feces after dieting.

Apparently, regularly consuming your own poop helps keep your metabolism healthy, and helps you manage your weight through your gut bacteria.

Dr. Ilan Youngster, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit and the Center for Microbiome Research at Shamir Medical Center, said of the findings, "This study is the first of its kind to prove in humans that preservation of an ‘ideal’ gut microbial composition can be used at a later time point to achieve metabolic benefits. Using the patient’s own stool after optimization is a novel concept that overcomes many of these barriers. It is my belief that the use of autologous fecal microbiota transplantation will be applicable in the future for other indications as well."

Researchers led by BGU's led by Prof. Iris Shai have discovered a solution to the problem of regaining lost weight - consuming your own #microbiome from your feces can help you maintain #weightloss. #weightlossjourney @AmerGastroAssn https://t.co/7nM7Vgdk9I — Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (@bengurionu) August 30, 2020

Via StudyFinds