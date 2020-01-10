Subaru’s Latest Car Features A Very NSFW Acronym
At an automotive show in Singapore, Subaru unveiled their latest vehicle, that comes with a very unfortunate feature.
The car is called the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition, which of course comes out to the Subaru F-CKS edition.
Amazing.
Subaru has not addressed whether or not the initials were intentional as a marketing ploy or if they were a complete accident.
Either way it’s funny.
