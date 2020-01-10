Subaru’s Latest Car Features A Very NSFW Acronym

At an automotive show in Singapore, Subaru unveiled their latest vehicle, that comes with a very unfortunate feature.

The car is called the Subaru Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special edition, which of course comes out to the Subaru F-CKS edition.

Amazing.

New edition of Subaru Forester comes with NSFW initials https://t.co/TzQtROCmqE pic.twitter.com/S8962V9qF5 — New York Post (@nypost) January 10, 2020

Subaru has not addressed whether or not the initials were intentional as a marketing ploy or if they were a complete accident.

Video of Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special

Either way it’s funny.

Via NY Post