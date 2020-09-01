New Survey Finds Texas The Fourth Hardest-Working State In The Country

America is one of the hardest working countries in the world, averaging about 1,780 hours spent working per year.

WalletHub set out to determine which state in the United States is actually the hardest working, and you already know Texas made the top ten!

In order to find their rankings, WalletHub looked at ten different metrics, which are as follows:

Direct Work Factors – Total Points: 80

Average Workweek Hours: Triple Weight (~36.92 Points)

Employment Rate: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Share of Households where No Adults Work: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Share of Engaged Workers: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Idle Youth (16-24) Rate: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Indirect Work Factors – Total Points: 20

Average Commute Time: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Based on these metrics, WalletHub found the following to be the top ten hardest-working states in the country:

1-North Dakota

2-Alaska

3-Wyoming

4-Texas

5-Nebraska

6-Oklahoma

7-Colorado

8-Virginia

9-Maryland

10-Hawaii

And conversely, the bottom ten hardest-working states include:

41-Arizona

42-Mississippi

43-Oregon

44-New York

45-Connecticut

46-Ohio

47-Michigan

48-Rhode Island

49-New Mexico

50-West Virginia

While Americans average more work hours than Germany, France, the U.K., Japan, Italy, and Canada, Mexico actually averages the most hours worked per year in the entire world, putting in a whopping 2,137 per year.

Via WalletHub