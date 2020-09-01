New Survey Finds Texas The Fourth Hardest-Working State In The Country
America is one of the hardest working countries in the world, averaging about 1,780 hours spent working per year.
WalletHub set out to determine which state in the United States is actually the hardest working, and you already know Texas made the top ten!
In order to find their rankings, WalletHub looked at ten different metrics, which are as follows:
Direct Work Factors – Total Points: 80
Average Workweek Hours: Triple Weight (~36.92 Points)
Employment Rate: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)
Share of Households where No Adults Work: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)
Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)
Share of Engaged Workers: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)
Idle Youth (16-24) Rate: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)
Indirect Work Factors – Total Points: 20
Average Commute Time: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)
Based on these metrics, WalletHub found the following to be the top ten hardest-working states in the country:
1-North Dakota
2-Alaska
3-Wyoming
4-Texas
5-Nebraska
6-Oklahoma
7-Colorado
8-Virginia
9-Maryland
10-Hawaii
And conversely, the bottom ten hardest-working states include:
41-Arizona
42-Mississippi
43-Oregon
44-New York
45-Connecticut
46-Ohio
47-Michigan
48-Rhode Island
49-New Mexico
50-West Virginia
While Americans average more work hours than Germany, France, the U.K., Japan, Italy, and Canada, Mexico actually averages the most hours worked per year in the entire world, putting in a whopping 2,137 per year.
Via WalletHub