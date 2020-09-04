Survey Finds The Ten States That Love Barbecue The Most, And Leaves Texas Off The List!
Ok, first we have some questions about the validity of this survey.
The website Zippia set out to determine what states love barbecue the most. With Labor Day this weekend and all, chances are you'll be doing some grilling this weekend, so this should be a nice, fun study that will lead us into the holiday weekend.
Unfortunately, Zippia has made a dire mistake, and left TEXAS out of the top ten states that love barbecue! Their research concluded that these ten states love it the most:
1-Montana
2-Kansas
3-Missouri
4-Wyoming
5-Oklahoma
6-Tennessee
7-South Carolina
8-Arkansas
9-Louisiana
10-Alabama
Zippia has Texas coming in at 13, in between Nebraska and Alaska.
As far as the ten states that love barbecue the least:
41-Maryland
42-Maine
43-Florida
44-Pennsylvania
45-California
46-New Jersey
47-Connecticut
48-New York
49-Massachusetts
50-Rhode Island
Zippia came to their findings by looking at "how many BBQ restaurants were available per capita, and checked in on the search volume for brisket, ribs, BBQ and BBQ sauce."
The found wrong, though.
Via Zippia