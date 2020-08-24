New Survey Lists The Alamo As The Worst Tourist Attraction In Texas
Matt Shirley recently asked his 389,000 followers on Instagram to list the worst tourist attraction in their state.
Shirley loves putting together maps and charts, and after compiling his data, turned the Worst Attraction in Every State into a handy map for all to see. Let's just say the results are surprising.
Some of the more notable picks for the worst attractions in every state include the Jersey Shore in New Jersey, the Breaking Bad house in New Mexico, the World's Tallest Filing Cabinet in Vermont, the Rocky statue in Pennsylvania, and the Biggest Ball of Twine in Kansas.
As for Texas, Shirley's followers listed the ALAMO as the worst attraction in Texas.
Every month I’m attaching my Venmo (@Matt-Shirley) to one chart in case you think I’ve been doing a good job and want to buy me a stiff drink -- This map is made from answers from a poll on my IG story. I took the most popular answers and slapped them on a map so don’t blame me.
We're not sure how much we agree with these findings!