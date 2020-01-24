A Third Of All People Are Already Stressed When They Get To Work Because Of Their Commute

On average, you’ll spend over five full days every month just driving to a from work.

This according to a survey from OnePoll on conjunction with Batteries and Bulbs, who polled 2,000 Americans about their daily commutes.

About 580 minutes is spent every month on your commute in just a single month.

And if you think that’s bad, the survey found that about a third of Americans are already entirely too stressed out before they even arrive at the office, all because of the daily commute.

According to the survey, in order for the average American to stop complaining about their commutes all the time, they would need to earn, on average, $17,076.59 in addition to their current salary.

Matt Galewski, director of marketing for Batteries Plus Bulbs, said, "Feeling more confident during a commute is essential. Those who have vehicle batteries older than two years can take advantage of our free battery tests on an annual basis to help avoid the danger of battery failure."

Via Yahoo!