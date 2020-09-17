Home Invasion Suspects Arrested After Stopping At Doughnut Shop Where Officers Were Taking A Break

It's an old trope that police officers and doughnuts go hand-in-hand.

Well, that old stereotype aided in the apprehension of three home invasion suspects in Chico, California.

The three individuals stopped at the Donut Nook on East Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday morning for a late-night snack. When 25-year-old Shayla Robins-Bailey got out of the vehicle, some drug paraphernalia fell out of her pocket. This was obviously a red flag for the officers who had just stopped at the Donut Nook for a break.

While investing the situation, the police found that one of the passengers, 32-year-old Matthew Considine, had a concealed and loaded semi-automatic gun tucked into his waistband. Police also found that Considine is a convicted felon.

As the officers continued their search of the vehicle, an emergency call came in saying he had been robbed at home. He indentified the two men that had woken him up and demanded money, as they were known to him. He identified the individuals as Matthew Considine, and 25-year-old Joseph Lawrence, who was the third passenger in the vehicle. Considine and Lawrence left the victim's home with his wallet, cell phone, and cash, ALL of which were found in the vehicle.

All three were arrested on various charges.

Robins-Bailey was booked with home invasion robbery, DUI drugs, Possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lawrence is facing charges of home invasion robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, armed in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity magazine, and narcotics sales.

Considine was booked on home invasion robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, armed in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high capacity magazine, drug sales, and possession of a concealed and loaded firearm by a felon.

Via KRCR