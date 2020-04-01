Suzanne Somers Wants To Appear Nude In Playboy For 75th Birthday

Next year, Suzanne Somers will be celebrtating her 75th birthday, and the actress wants to do it in a big way.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Somers said that she wants to appear nude in Playboy. "I’m gonna make this happen," she exclaimed.

Video of Suzanne Somers Wants To Pose For Playboy For 75th Birthday | #AccessAtHome

Last fall for her 73rd birthday, Somers posed topless amongst wildflowers outside her home in Palm Springs, California.

Somers will turn 75 October16, 2021.

Via NY Post