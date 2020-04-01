Suzanne Somers Wants To Appear Nude In Playboy For 75th Birthday

April 1, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Suzanne Somers, Red Carpet,Seventh Biennial UNICEF Ball Los Angeles, 2018

(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Next year, Suzanne Somers will be celebrtating her 75th birthday, and the actress wants to do it in a big way.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Somers said that she wants to appear nude in Playboy.  "I’m gonna make this happen," she exclaimed.  

Last fall for her 73rd birthday, Somers posed topless amongst wildflowers outside her home in Palm Springs, California.

Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!

A post shared by Suzanne Somers (@suzannesomers) on

Somers will turn 75 October16, 2021.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Suzanne Somers
Nude
Playboy
75th Birthday
magazine
Photo Shoot
Actress
Interview