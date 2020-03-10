Target Selling Peeps-Flavored Nail Polish That Comes In Five Different Smells

It’s almost Easter, which means it is official Peeps season.

Target is celebrating with brand new Peeps nail polish, that comes in five different colors that are ALL scented!

The polish is available on Target’s website, and the flavors include strawberry marshmallow cream, grape marshmallow cream, vanilla marshmallow cream, green apple marshmallow cream, and cotton candy marshmallow cream.

Via delish