Cross Country Team Buys Plane Ticket To Gain Access To Only Chick-Fil-A Near Them In Airport

February 25, 2020
The cross country team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute was feeling a little hungry during a week from competitions, so team captain Vincent Putrino wanted to organize a team lunch.

The boys settled on Chick-fil-A, but there was a slight problem: they weren’t really near one.  In fact, the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant to the team was about an hour and a half away.  There was, technically a closer location, though it was inside the middle of the Albany International Airport.

The RPI Engineers weren’t going to let a little problem like that get in their way, however.  They figured if they could pool their money and buy a single plane ticket, they could gain access to the airport, and thus to the Chick-fil-A.  So that’s exactly what they did.

They each put in about $5.50 a head for a single ticket to Fort Lauderdale, the cheapest they could find, for about $98.  Putrino then headed through security, and right to the Chick-fil-A, with ZERO intention of getting on the flight, only chicken was on the mind.

The plan was a major success, and Putrino walked out of the Albany International Airport with 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, a bag of cookies, and a lemonade, costing $227.28 in total.

