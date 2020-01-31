Teen’s Petition To Move Super Bowl To Saturdays Already Has Nearly 72,000 SIgnatures

Frankie Ruggeri is an ardent believer in moving the Super Bowl to Saturday night.

The Super Bowl has always been on Sunday. In 1961, Congress passed the Sports Broadcasting Act which set the NFL broadcasting schedule for Sundays in order to protect the fans of college and high school football.

Ruggeri is hoping to amend that act, and hopes the NFL sees the big opportunity they’re missing.

The 16-year-old said in his petition that by moving the game to Saturday, “It will get more money and get more visitors to [the] game. NFL will get more television views because most government jobs have off. Have to [sic] more children to enjoy their beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of your playoff games are on Saturday. Probably have to [sic] prices because more visitors will go.”

The petition currently sits at over 71,000 signatures, initially asking for 75,000.

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Via Fox News