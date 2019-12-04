Teen Gets Stuck In Chimney Trying To Sneak Back Into Home

A teenager in Arizona was trying to think of the best way to get back into her house after getting locked out from a night on the town.

She decided her best course of action would be to shimmy down the chimney just like Santa Claus.

Well, she got stuck, and started panicking. Apparently, the chimney was blocked at the bottom, so there was no way for the girl to escape.

Emergency services were called, and crews had to set up a tripod over the chimney in order to hoist the girl out.

Video of NO SANTA IN CHIMNEY: Fire crews rescue girl STUCK in chimney

The teen was covered in soot when she was eventually freed, but she still refused medical attention.

The teen's parents rushed home from the movies, and apparently were "really mad," according to Yasmeen.

Via NY Post