Survey Finds Texans Are Drinking The Most Alcohol During The COVID-19 Outbreak

While most of the country is trying to figure out what to do in this age of social distancing and staying at home, Texans know exactly how to occupy their time.

A new survey has found that Texas is leading the country in alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 outbreak, followed by California, New Mexcio, Hawaii, and Arizona.

The website Seriously Smoked conducted the survey, compiling more than 200,000 tweets from the last 30 days, analyzing their contents using keywords, phrases, and hashtags.

The states that are drinking the most during the Coronavirus outbreak are as follows:

-Texas

-California

-New Mexico

-Hawaii

-Arizona

-Nevada

-Louisiana

-Mississippi

-Idaho

-Georgia

Last month, when Seriously Smoked compiled the list of states who consumed the most margaritas for National Margarita Day, Texas topped that list as well.

Via KXAN