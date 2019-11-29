Texas Couple Buys Waitress Walking 14 Miles To Work A New Car

Adrianna Edwards works at a Denny's in Galveston.

It takes her about five hours to get to work, however, as she walks the full seven miles from her apartment to the restaurant. She explained, "I have bills to pay. I've got to eat. You've got to do what you've got to do."

When a couple heard of Edwards' 14-mile, ten hour commute, they decided to take a bit of action.

After being served by Edwards, they drove to nearby Classic Galveston Auto Group and purchased a 2011 Nissan Sentra. They surprised Edwards with it just hours later.

The couple wishes to remain anonymnous, but the woman did say, "She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that."

Video of Couple gifts Texas waitress new car

The couple gifted Edwards the car no strings attached, as long as she promised to "pay it forward" at some point in the future.

Rather than five hours, now Edwards' commute is only 30 minutes. She said, "I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there. When I see somebody in need, I'll probably be more likely to help them out (and) to do everything that I can to help them out."

Via ABC 7