Texas Emergency Room Doctor Self-Isolates In Kids' Treehouse

Dr. Jason Barnes is an emergency room physician from Corpus Christi, Texas.

In order to protect his family from contracting the Coronavirus, Barnes has been self-isolating in the family's backyard, inside of the kids' treehouse.

Barnes says, "They’re within yelling distance. But I can call or go up to the glass. They know not to open the door and risk catching something."

South Texas ER doctor self-isolates in his kids’ treehouse https://t.co/XNiSFbEw3P — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 21, 2020

Of course, however, this means Dr. Barnes' kids have lost their playhouse. Temporarily. He said, "They love that thing, but they understand, so they’re not missing the treehouse, per se. They tell me they miss me once a day.”

Via KSAT