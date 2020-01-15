Texas Family Haunted By “Creepy” Elsa Doll That Keeps Returning After Being Thrown Out

Houston mom Emily Madonia just can’t seem to let this go.

She bought a doll of Elsa from the Disney film Frozen for her daughter in 2013. For years, the doll would sing the song “Let It Go” when a button was pressed, and it would do so in English. All of a sudden a few years later, it started singing it in Spanish. Randomly seemingly; the family had not changed or altered the doll’s settings in any way.

That kind of freaked Madonia out.

Even when the doll was switched off, it would speak and sing, and Maradonia had not changed the battery in the doll, even years after she bought it for her daughter.

Finally, earlier this month, the family decided to rid themselves of the doll, but it found its way back under a wooden bench. Somehow. They tried again, this time wrapping it tightly in a garbage back and stuffing it at the very bottom of their garbage can. Again, the doll came BACK!

Madonia insists it’s the same doll, too, due to its unique markings made by her daughter over the years. She eventually decided to just send the doll to a friend 1,500 miles away, with “no return address!”

Madonia’s still worried about the doll suddenly reappearing, however. She wrote, “Both times the doll reappeared two weeks later (or I should say, we found her two weeks later, but hard to tell how long she was there) so I'm curious how it will go from here. That's all I got for now.”

