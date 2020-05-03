Texas Grandfather Holds Homeschool Graduation For Nephew And Granddaughter

May 3, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Graduation Cap, Tassel

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Features
Local
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Like many parents around the country, Ronald Wilson of Spring, Texas found out the hard way that homeschooling is rather difficult.

He scored a "50" on an assignment with his 5-year-old nephew and 7-year-old granddaughter, and that's when Wilson decided to change up the curriculum a little bit.  He took them on a nature field trip to see the bluebonnets, taught them how to make pizza in "home economics," and held a "driver's ed" course!

After all was said and done, he even had a makeshift homeschool graduation ceremony in his backyard!

He's definitely rockin' the two Dracula capes-look!

Via ABC 13

Tags: 
spring
Texas
Local
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Homeschool
family
grandfather
Ronald Wilson
Graduation
Video
Cute