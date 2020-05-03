Texas Grandfather Holds Homeschool Graduation For Nephew And Granddaughter
May 3, 2020
Like many parents around the country, Ronald Wilson of Spring, Texas found out the hard way that homeschooling is rather difficult.
He scored a "50" on an assignment with his 5-year-old nephew and 7-year-old granddaughter, and that's when Wilson decided to change up the curriculum a little bit. He took them on a nature field trip to see the bluebonnets, taught them how to make pizza in "home economics," and held a "driver's ed" course!
After all was said and done, he even had a makeshift homeschool graduation ceremony in his backyard!
He's definitely rockin' the two Dracula capes-look!
Via ABC 13