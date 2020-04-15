Texas Healthcare Workers Perform Amazing Rendition Of Bruno Mars "Count On Me" On Webcam

April 15, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Healthcare Worker, Woman, Mask, Surgeon

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Healthcare workers across the country are putting their own well-beings at risk battling the Coronavirus, and those at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are no different.

In a show of solidarity with everyone battling this pandemic, members of the hospital’s employee choir gathered on a webcam call for an absolutely incredible rendition of Bruno Mars' "Count on Me."

Simply stunning!

The employee choir has been a fixture of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for more than 50 years.

Via TIME

 

Tags: 
university of texas
MD Anderson Cancer Center
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bruno Mars
Count On Me