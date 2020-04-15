Texas Healthcare Workers Perform Amazing Rendition Of Bruno Mars "Count On Me" On Webcam

Healthcare workers across the country are putting their own well-beings at risk battling the Coronavirus, and those at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are no different.

In a show of solidarity with everyone battling this pandemic, members of the hospital’s employee choir gathered on a webcam call for an absolutely incredible rendition of Bruno Mars' "Count on Me."

Simply stunning!

The employee choir has been a fixture of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for more than 50 years.

Via TIME