Texas Man Asking For Old Christmas Trees So He Can Fashion Them Into Canes For Veterans

We already know of several great ways to give your Christmas tree a second life after the holiday season, but a man in Central Texas may have the best solution of them all.

Through his Canes for Veterans Central Texas organization, Jamie Willis takes your old Christmas trees and converts them into canes for his fellow veterans. SInce 2016, he's created more than 200 canes for veterasns all across the country. Willis says, "The whole process, it's just done off donations. I make the canes myself. Everything's done out of pocket."

This holiday season, rather than throw your tree out, Willis implores donations to his organization. Not only does Willis help veterans, he'll make canes for anyone who needs one, totally free of charge.

Video of Central Texas man asks people to donate Christmas trees so he can make canes for veterans

Trees can be dropped off at 2001 Jesse Dr. Copperas Cove, Texas. Canes for Veterans Central Texas can also be reached at (254) 394-3150.

Via KXXV