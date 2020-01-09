Texas Man Catches Two 7-Foot Sandbar Sharks In One Day

It very much doesn’t feel like fishing weather outside, but that didn’t stop Ron Richmond from heading out and trying to catch a bite.

The Texas man went out to Matagorda Bay, about 80 miles northeast of Corpus Christi on a chilly December 30 day to try and catch something, anything, and boy did he.

Richmond ended up securing not one, but two sandbar sharks, both of which measured in at over 7 feet long.

Texas man catches two 7-foot sharks in one day https://t.co/4Rd7v0GexX — mySA (@mySA) January 6, 2020

Richmond says he was the only fisherman out that day, making his first catch around noon and securing the other shark later Monday evening.

The 61-year-old took pictures with the sharks, tagged them, and collected DNA samples in order to submit them for the Texas Shark Rodeo tournament, which ended December 31.

Both sharks were released back into Matagorda Bay after being caught.

Via My San Antonio