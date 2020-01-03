Texas Man Missing In Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days

58-year-old Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas went missing while hiking in the Grand Canyon on December 22.

Nearly two weeks after his last appearance, O'Connor was found and rescued around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, just a day after hikers reported seeing him along the New Hance Trail. According to the National Park Service, the New Hance trail is described as possibly the "most difficult established trail on the South Rim of the canyon."

Grand Canyon National Park spokeswoman Lily Daniels said she is not sure how O'Connor ended up in the inner canyon or if he had been outside the entire time he was missing, but that when he was found he had "limited resources."

Video of La Porte man found safe after going missing for 11 days at Grand Canyon

O'Connor was cleared by emergency services and released to his family. Daniels said, "Our rescue team, they shared with me, they were amazed at how well he was doing."

Via NBC News