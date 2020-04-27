Texas Mayor Caught Violating Own Stay-At-Home Order By Going To Nail Salon

April 27, 2020
Beaumont mayor Becky Ames is in a little bit of hot water.

After she herself enacted a stay-at-home order for the southeastern Texas town, she was caught visiting a nail salon getting a manicure.  She received a ton of backlash criticizing the mayor for disobeying her own order in the middle of the pandemic. 

Ames apologized for violating her order, writing in an official statement, "I promise there was no malice intended.  I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful."

If the state's licensing and regulation department determines that a violation occurs, and if a  prosecutor agrees with those findings, a fine of up to $1,000 could be imposed.

