Texas Mayor Caught Violating Own Stay-At-Home Order By Going To Nail Salon

Beaumont mayor Becky Ames is in a little bit of hot water.

After she herself enacted a stay-at-home order for the southeastern Texas town, she was caught visiting a nail salon getting a manicure. She received a ton of backlash criticizing the mayor for disobeying her own order in the middle of the pandemic.

@GregAbbott_TX are you aware that Beaumont, TX Mayor Becky Ames violated your order about nail salons today when the Nail Bar in Beaumont opened to allow her to “buy product”? Last time I checked, you didn’t have to soak your nails to buy something. Open us up!!!! pic.twitter.com/9GFt6Oosn2 — Gregory Rice (@Liberate_TX_NOW) April 22, 2020

Ames apologized for violating her order, writing in an official statement, "I promise there was no malice intended. I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful."

If the state's licensing and regulation department determines that a violation occurs, and if a prosecutor agrees with those findings, a fine of up to $1,000 could be imposed.

Via NBC News