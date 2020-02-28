Texas Mother's Strong Parenting Goes Viral After Making Son Do Pushups For Backtalking

A mother in Killeen has gone viral for her disciplinary tactics after her son started getting a little "mouthy" her.

The mom was captured ordering her son to do push ups in the middle of a Hobby Lobby bathroom, after her son gave her the "back talk of the century," according to Molly Wooden who posted the picture on Facebook. Wooden would later tell ABC News, "First, 'strong parenting' is huge for me, but you rarely see it being implemented. So when I finally saw it with my own two eyes, let alone in public, I felt strongly compelled to capture that moment."

Through Facebook, Wooden and the mother actually connected, where said thanked her for sharing the post and appreciated the support.

Via Good Morning America