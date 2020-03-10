Report Finds Texas One Of The Most Prepared States For Public Health Disasters

Thank goodness we live in the Lone Star State.

A new report has found that Texas is one of the most prepared states in the country suited to handle a public health disaster. The report, conducted by QuoteWizard, took into account Texas’ hospital preparedness, public health funding, water security, paid time off, seasonal flu vaccines, and patient safety rates.

The full report card is as follows:

-Public Health Funding - Increased by 8% from 2018 to 2019, which ranks the 10th-biggest rate increase.

-Water Security - Ranked 32nd; 7% of people in Texas used a community water system in violation of health-based standards.

-Paid Time Off - Ranked 1st; 68% of Texas has paid time off to prevent the spread of disease.

-Seasonal Flu Vaccine - Ranked 35th; 47.9% of people in Texas have a flu shot vaccine.

-Patients Safety - Ranked 15th; 38% of hospitals that have an “A” grade, fall 2019.

-Hospital Preparedness - 80% of Texas’ hospitals participate in relevant health care coalitions.

The report also found Virginia, Connecticut, and Colorado to also be the most prepared states to face a public health disaster. The states considered to be the least prepared include Wyoming, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

