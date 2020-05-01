North Texas High School Principal Travels 800 Miles To Visit All 612 Graduating Seniors

Despite the current state of the world, Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery wanted to make sure all 612 seniors of the Class of 2020 had a memorable end to the year, even with the cancellations of their prom and graduation.

Prinicap Montgomery and his wife spent 12 days traveling over 800 miles visiting 636 addresses in order to greet each and every senior of Wylie High School's Class of 2020 in order to congratulate them for the year, personally. Montgomery announced the journey on his Facebook page stating it was just “a 66-year-old fat, bald principal and his smoking hot wife" traveling through the North Texas area in order to visit all 612 graduating seniors at their doorsteps.

Known as the Wylie Pirates, Montgomery made sure to take a picture with every senior while wearing a Jolly Roger-patterned face mask.

Montgomery told WFAA, "I tell you what, that first day, at the end of the first day it felt like I had made a mistake. Because it was hard. I get emotional real easy with my kids. And I just didn't feel like I was doing enough. It just seemed like the right thing to do."

Principal Montgomery is still working on organizing a graduation ceremony, though he’s not sure when the state will lift restrictions banning large gatherings.

