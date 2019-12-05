Texas Rangers Unveil New Uniforms For First Time In A Decade, Including All Powder Blue Unis

In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Rangers revealed the brand new uniforms they'll be wearing starting with the 2020 MLB season.

The updates coincide with the first season played at their new facilities, Globe Life Field, and as such will feature a patch signifying the ballpark's inaugural season. But the updates don't stop there.

All in all, the Rangers now have six different uniform combinations, inluding ones worn during Spring Training.

PRIMARY HOME: White jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in blue script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Can be worn with all blue cap with white block “T” and red outline and blue belts/socks OR all red cap with white block “T” and blue outline and red belts/socks.

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Friday games): Red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo).

ALTERNATE HOME (To be worn on Sunday games): Powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

PRIMARY ROAD: Gray jersey with blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in blue block lettering with red and white outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white, and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks.

ALTERNATE ROAD: Blue jersey with powder blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks (“TX” logo).

SPRING TRAINING: Blue jersey with powder blue, white and red piping on sleeves. New secondary “TX” logo on left front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Blue cap with block “T” containing red, white, and blue design with red bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

These are the first uniform changes for the team since 2009, and marks the return of the "Rangers" script that was last used in 1993.

The new jerseys and caps are also now for sale now in the Grand Slam Gift Shop at Globe Life Park.

