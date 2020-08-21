Texas Rangers Will Deliver Ballpark Food To Your Home With New "Field To Table" Service

It's rough missing out on going to the brand new Globe Life Field for Rangers games this year, but at least you'll know get a little bit of that ballpark experience.

The Texas Rangers announced their new "Field to Table" service, which will deliver some of your favorite ballparks foods right to your front door.

The service will deliver food on game days to locations up to an hour away from Globe Life Field.

Even though fans can't make it to baseball games in person, the Texas Rangers are trying to bring part of the ballpark experience to their front doors! ⚾️--https://t.co/TBsMzcCUDl — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 21, 2020

Available Gameday Packs include Grand Slam Pizza & Wings, Rangers Smoke House, and the Backyard Triple Play. According to the Rangers, delivery is 100% contactless, and will arrive at least an hour before each Rangers game.

Via NBCDFW